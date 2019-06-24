Barry Co. shooting suspect charged with two murders

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of shooting and killing two men south of Gun Lake also tried to strangle his wife, authorities say.

Jon Otis Burnett, 63, was arraigned Monday on charges of two counts of open murder, a count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a count of assault by strangulation and four counts of felony firearm.

A photo of Bryce DeGood from his obituary with Beuschel Funeral Home in Comstock Park.

He is accused of killing 21-year-old Bryce DeGood of Haslett and 73-year-old Gary Peake on Friday afternoon. Peake, Burnett’s neighbor, was shot in a home in the area of Lindsey and Lewis roads in rural Orangeville Township and DeGood was found dead in a ditch.

Burnett, who witnesses said was armed with a pink handgun, was soon arrested.

Prosecutors said Monday that Burnett also attacked his wife before the murders, leading to the assault and strangulation charges.

Information about a possible motive has not been released.

The Barry County prosecutor asked for and was granted a $10 million cash bond.

Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor-Pratt told the judge more charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.

“Mr. Burnett also shot at various motorists who tried to help the person who was lying in the street and that he placed his gun in the faces of several other motorists, including one motorist who had small children in the car and his grandchildren,” she said. “These are all people that need to be interviewed and these are all situations that we need to vet out so that we can decide what charges will be appropriate.”

Gary Frens, who lives near where the murders happened, saw police lights for hours into the night Friday as investigators searched for evidence.

“It’s not unusual for someone to do some target practicing out here and so a gunshot is not out of the ordinary, but something like this is just unheard of,” Frens said.

Burnett’s bond was set at $10 million. He’s expected back in court for a probable cause conference on July 3.