ASSYRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl who had been missing for a week has been located.

Deputies say 16-year-old Jah’lell Stephenson is back home with her family. No additional information about her return was provided.

Stephenson went missing at her school in Bellevue, south of Hastings, on Jan. 16. Deputies sent a release Friday saying she returned.