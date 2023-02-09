The scene of a crash that caused a fuel spill in Barry County. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A road in Barry County was closed Thursday morning for a crash that caused a fuel spill, Michigan State Police said.

A tweet from MSP said that a propane tank truck carrying 2,800 gallons of propane and diesel had crashed, spilling less than 20 gallons of each.

West Hayward Road was closed between Norris Road and Miller Road because of the crash. MSP asked drivers to use another route.

Police said there were no serious injuries or danger to nearby residence and businesses.