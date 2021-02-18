Barry Co. man arraigned on murder, felony firearms charges

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County man is facing an open murder charge for allegedly beating and fatally shooting a female victim whose body was later found in the snow.

Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey, 21, is also facing a felony firearm charge in the case, according to the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office. Neither the female victim’s name nor her age were released.

The charges stem from an incident on Tuesday in the 7500 block of Guy Road in Maple Grove Township, southwest of Nashville. Police were called to the scene on to reports of a possible assault or murder, the sheriff’s office said. The victim’s body was later found in the area on Wednesday night.

Lafey was taken into custody and was arraigned on the charges Thursday morning. He’s currently being held on a $500,000 bond, the prosecutor’s office said. Details on a motive were not released.

Both state police and Nashville police assisted the sheriff’s department in the investigation.

