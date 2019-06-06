Barry County

Barry Co. getting $300K for environmental cleanups

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:20 PM EDT

HASTINGS, Mich. (AP) — Barry County will receive $300,000 in federal funds for cleanup of abandoned industrial and commercial properties.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it's awarding the grant under a program that helps economically disadvantaged communities restore contaminated sites for reuse.

Barry County will use its funding to assess pollution levels at properties in downtown Hastings and determine whether cleanup is required before they can be redeveloped.

The county's plans for the sites include new parks with connections to Hasting's Riverwalk trail and affordable new housing constructed with help from other federal and state grants.

