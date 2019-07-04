Barry Co. dispatchers: Several injured in crash

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County dispatchers say several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Eckert Road and Wood School Road in Irving Township.

Dispatchers say at least one person was critically hurt. Aero Med transported the patient, but dispatchers didn’t know the exact hospital.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

It’s unclear as of Thursday afternoon how many people were hurt.

