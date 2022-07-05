GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Barry County Sheriff’s Office said Kirsten Lynn Neeson, 26, was last seen around 8 p.m. on June 24 by her brother-in-law, leaving her sister’s house in Kent County.

On June 27, Neeson’s sister called authorities to report that Neeson had never arrived at her intended destination in Grand Rapids and had not been seen since June 24.

The sheriff’s office said Neeson does not have a car.

BCSO did not provide any further description of her but did release an undated photo of Neeson.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269.948.4801 or Barry Central Dispatch at 269.948.4800.