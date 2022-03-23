BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Barry County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen early Friday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said Angela Denise Mulder, 39, was last seen leaving her parent’s Barry Township home after a physical altercation around 4 a.m. Friday. Her family reported her missing Sunday after she did not return home.

Mulder was last seen wearing a tank top and black stretchy with blue on the side. The sheriff’s office said she was not wearing shoes when she left her parent’s home.

Anyone with information about Mulder’s whereabouts asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269.948.4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269.948.4800.