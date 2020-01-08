Authorities on scene of standoff in Hastings

Authorities on scene of a standoff in Hastings Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities said someone was barricaded inside a house in Hastings early Wednesday morning.

The person was barricaded at a house near the area of High and Hanover streets in Hastings, according to Hastings Police Chief Jeff Pratt.

The police chief said the person did not have a hostage. At around 3 a.m. Wednesday, authorities asked people to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Barry County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were also on scene.

No additional information about the standoff was released early Wednesday morning.

