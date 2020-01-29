Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Authorities ID man who died in Barry Co. crash

Barry County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of a fatal car crash in Baltimore Township in Barry County. (Jan. 28, 2020)

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash in Barry County as 49-year-old Keith Stearns of Hastings.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on M-37 at Whiskey Run Drive, which is south of Lawrence Road, in rural Baltimore Township, south of Hastings.

Deputies say Stearns was driving northbound on M-37 when he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 20-year-old Dowling woman and a child, who is about 4, were in the southbound vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital.

The scene of a fatal car crash in Baltimore Township in Barry County. (Jan. 28, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 