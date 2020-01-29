Authorities ID man who died in Barry Co. crash

The scene of a fatal car crash in Baltimore Township in Barry County. (Jan. 28, 2020)

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash in Barry County as 49-year-old Keith Stearns of Hastings.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on M-37 at Whiskey Run Drive, which is south of Lawrence Road, in rural Baltimore Township, south of Hastings.

Deputies say Stearns was driving northbound on M-37 when he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 20-year-old Dowling woman and a child, who is about 4, were in the southbound vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital.