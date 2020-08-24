Aero Med called to scene of crash near Hastings

Authorities on scene of a crash in Rutland Township Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County dispatchers say Aero Med has been called to the scene of a crash near Hastings.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of M-43 and Heath Road in Rutland Township.

Both directions of M-43 are closed at Heath Road as authorities work to clear the scene.

Drivers are advised to the avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or the extent of injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.