8 charged with delivering meth in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say eight people are charged with 15 counts of delivery of methamphetamine after a months-long investigation.
As of Wednesday, seven of those people have been arrested and lodged at the Barry County Jail, according to a news release from the Southwest Enforcement Team’s North office.
SWET investigated a drug trafficking organization that was distributing crystal methamphetamine in Hastings, a release stated.
The people who have been arrested and arraigned in that investigation include:
- Timothy William Stube, 42, who is facing three counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Authorities note this is his second offense.
- Marc West Wright, 45, who is facing two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Authorities say it’s his second offense.
- Michelle Marie Otoole, 38, who is facing two counts of delivery of methamphetamine as a second habitual offender.
- 37-year-old Gary Robert Willavize Jr., who is being charged with delivering methamphetamine. Authorities say it’s his second offense.
- Kevin Duiane Abbott, 51, who is facing three counts of delivering methamphetamine. Authorities say this is his second offense and he is being charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.
- 29-year-old Nicholas James McClelland, who is being charged with delivering methamphetamine.
- Tina Marie Noble, 42, is being charged with two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Authorities say this is her second offense.
SWET is a multijurisdictional task force that has been operating in Southwest Michigan since 1981.
SWET-North is a newly-formed team dedicated to serving Allegan and Barry Counties.
Authorities say there has been an “alarming” increase of crystal meth in Southwest Michigan in the past two years.