8 charged with delivering meth in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say eight people are charged with 15 counts of delivery of methamphetamine after a months-long investigation.

As of Wednesday, seven of those people have been arrested and lodged at the Barry County Jail, according to a news release from the Southwest Enforcement Team’s North office.

SWET investigated a drug trafficking organization that was distributing crystal methamphetamine in Hastings, a release stated.

The people who have been arrested and arraigned in that investigation include:

Timothy William Stube, 42, who is facing three counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Authorities note this is his second offense.



Marc West Wright, 45, who is facing two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Authorities say it’s his second offense.



Michelle Marie Otoole, 38, who is facing two counts of delivery of methamphetamine as a second habitual offender.



37-year-old Gary Robert Willavize Jr., who is being charged with delivering methamphetamine. Authorities say it’s his second offense.



Kevin Duiane Abbott, 51, who is facing three counts of delivering methamphetamine. Authorities say this is his second offense and he is being charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.



29-year-old Nicholas James McClelland, who is being charged with delivering methamphetamine.



Tina Marie Noble, 42, is being charged with two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Authorities say this is her second offense.

SWET is a multijurisdictional task force that has been operating in Southwest Michigan since 1981.

SWET-North is a newly-formed team dedicated to serving Allegan and Barry Counties.

Authorities say there has been an “alarming” increase of crystal meth in Southwest Michigan in the past two years.