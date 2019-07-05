5 injured, 1 airlifted in Barry Co. crash

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Barry County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eckert Road and Wood School Road in Irving Township, near Middleville.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a Dodge Journey was heading northbound on Wood School Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the Eckert Road intersection. The vehicle crashed into an eastbound Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Caravan, a 53-year-old Freeport woman, was airlifted to the hospital. Four people inside the Journey were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Their conditions are unknown.