5 injured, 1 airlifted in Barry Co. crash

Barry County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Barry County Sheriff's Office_1520474613412.JPG.jpg

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Barry County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eckert Road and Wood School Road in Irving Township, near Middleville.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a Dodge Journey was heading northbound on Wood School Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the Eckert Road intersection. The vehicle crashed into an eastbound Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Caravan, a 53-year-old Freeport woman, was airlifted to the hospital. Four people inside the Journey were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links