3-month-old girl killed in Barry Co. crash

Barry County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Barry County Sheriff's Office_1520474613412.JPG.jpg

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 3-month-old girl was killed in two-vehicle crash in Barry County.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Eckert Road and Wood School Road in Irving Township, north of Hastings.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound vehicle disregarded the stop sign on Wood School and was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Eckert Road.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was a 26-year-old woman. There were also two 3-month-old girls inside the vehicle. One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Barry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Both children were secured in car safety seats, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 