3-month-old girl killed in Barry Co. crash

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 3-month-old girl was killed in two-vehicle crash in Barry County.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Eckert Road and Wood School Road in Irving Township, north of Hastings.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound vehicle disregarded the stop sign on Wood School and was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Eckert Road.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was a 26-year-old woman. There were also two 3-month-old girls inside the vehicle. One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Barry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Both children were secured in car safety seats, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.