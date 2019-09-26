3 injured in head-on crash near Hastings

Authorities block off M-37 south of Hastings after a serious crash. (Sept. 25, 2019)

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were taken to the hospital, two of them by medical helicopter, after a head-on crash south of Hastings Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on M-37 near Campground Road in Hastings Township.

A pickup truck carrying a man and a woman collided with a sedan driven by a man, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf told News 8.

All three patients sustained serious injuries.

Leaf said a third vehicle just behind the crash swerved and missed it, but did hit the curb. No one in that vehicle was injured.

M-37 remained shut down in the area as of 8:25 p.m.