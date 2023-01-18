THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were taken to a hospital after a crash near Middleville Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Bender Road near Mulberry Drive in Thornapple Township, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers said investigation showed a Chevrolet Tahoe was headed south on Bender Road when it veered off the road, hitting a tree.

Two teenagers, an 18-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger, both of Freeport, were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, MSP said.

It is not clear exactly what led up to the crash. It is still under investigation.