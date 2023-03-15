CASTLETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A two-vehicle crash has shut down an intersection in Barry County Wednesday morning.

Barry County Central Dispatch said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of M-66 and Coats Grove Road in Castleton Township, north of Nashville.

The intersection is closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any reports of injuries.