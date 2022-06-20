The scene following a deadly crash on W. State Road west of Hastings on June 20, 2022.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was killed and another man injured in a crash near Hastings Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on W. State Road near Agaming Street in Rutland Township.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford Escape headed northwest crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Escape, an 18-year-old man from Kentwood, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The driver of the Ram, a 53-year-old Lowell man, was hospitalized. His condition was not released by the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the crash remained under investigation but that there was no early indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.