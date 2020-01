CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a person suffered serious injuries after crashing a snowmobile Sunday near Lake Odessa.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Tischer Road near Brown Road in Carlton Township.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was traveling south on Tischer. The driver hit a culvert and was thrown off the snowmobile.

The driver was flown by Aero Med to a hospital in Grand Rapids, deputies say.

They say the driver was wearing a helmet.