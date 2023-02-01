BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash in Barry County.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on M-37 Highway near Butler Road in Baltimore Township south of Hastings.

A northbound Volkswagen Jetta struck a southbound Buick Enclave in the southbound lanes of M-37 Highway, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Jetta, a 59-year-old Hastings woman, died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Two people inside the Enclave were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the release. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.