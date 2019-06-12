1 killed, 1 injured in Barry Co. head-on crash

JOHNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A head-on crash in Barry County Wednesday killed one person and injured another, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Banfield Road north of Baseline Road in Johnstown Township, northwest of Battle Creek.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound Saturn Ion crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The driver of the car died at the scene. That person’s name wasn’t released later Wednesday pending notification of family.

The driver of the SUV, Rebecca Rouse of Delton, was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the crash.