A man was killed and his wife was hurt in a June 26, 2022, Yankee Springs Township crash. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and his wife was hurt in a Sunday afternoon Yankee Springs Township crash.

Around 1 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to the area of South Yankee Springs Road near Gun Lake Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a trike-style motorcycle was heading southbound on South Yankee Springs Road when a northbound Chrysler Aspen SUV failed to yield when turning left into a parking lot and turned in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 59-year-old John Meyer of Caledonia, and the passenger, a 69-year-old woman and wife of Meyer, were thrown from the bike, MSP said.

Meyer died at the scene, MSP said.

The 69-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. MSP said she is in intensive care.

They were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old Delton man, had no “obvious injuries,” but was checked my medical personnel. It’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

MPS said it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Yankee Springs Road was closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.