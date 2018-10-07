Rollover crash kills 1 in Barry Co. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a single-car rollover crash in Barry County Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:13 a.m. at the intersection of East Cloverdale Road and Guy Road in Maple Grove Township east of M-66.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office says Aero Med was called to the scene, but pilots refused to fly due to current weather conditions.

Authorities say one person was killed, but have not released the details of the crash at this time.

East Cloverdale Road is currently blocked at Guy Road and South Clark Road while first responders work the scene.

