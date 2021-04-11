1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle hits tree near Gun Lake

Firefighters respond to a crash on M-179 near Briggs Street in Yankee Springs Township on April 11, 2021.

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger injured in a crash north of Gun Lake Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on M-179/Chief Noonday Road at S. Briggs Road in Yankee Springs Township, south of Middleville.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve, at which point the bike left the road and hit a tree. The driver and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver died at the scene. Authorities did not release his name later Sunday, saying only that he was 37.

The passenger, a 21-year-old woman whose name was also not released, was hospitalized. Her condition was unknown later Sunday.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday.

