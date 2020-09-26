1 airlifted to hospital after crash near Hastings

Barry County

by: WOODTV.com staff

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash east of Hastings Friday.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of E. State Road and Becker Road in Hastings Township.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a southbound Chevrolet pickup truck didn’t stop at the stop sign and collided with a westbound Dodge pickup.

The driver of the Chevy, a 51-year-old Hastings man whose name wasn’t released Friday night, was airlifted to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, a 57-year-old man from Hastings whose name also wasn’t released, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Their conditions were not available later Friday.

