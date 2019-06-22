Barry Co. shooting victims identified

News

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Lewis and Lindsey roads in Orangeville Township in Barry County. (June 21, 2019)

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The two victims of a shooting in Barry County Friday afternoon have been identified by deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 21-year-old Bryce DeGood of Haslett Township was found at the scene dead in the roadway due to a gunshot wound. The second victim, 73-year-old Gary Peake of Plainwell, was found dead in a nearby residence due to a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Dar Leaf says the suspect, who was reported to have threatened several people with a gun during the incident, is in custody.

The identity of the suspect will be released upon his arraignment.

