Barry Co. shooting victims identified

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The two victims of a shooting in Barry County Friday afternoon have been identified by deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say 21-year-old Bryce DeGood of Haslett Township was found at the scene dead in the roadway due to a gunshot wound. The second victim, 73-year-old Gary Peake of Plainwell, was found dead in a nearby residence due to a gunshot wound.
Sheriff Dar Leaf says the suspect, who was reported to have threatened several people with a gun during the incident, is in custody.
The identity of the suspect will be released upon his arraignment.