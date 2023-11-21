GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for having a gun with a Glock switch while also being a felon, federal attorneys said.

Dareese Devon Hewlett, 41, of Muskegon, was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 15 years, 8 months in federal prison.

The charges stem from an incident where Hewlett shot at a man at a Muskegon memorial celebration, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police searched his hotel room and found a gun with what attorneys called a “conversion device, or switch” that made the gun a “fully automatic machinegun.” They found a second gun at his home. Two months later, police found another gun and a bulletproof vest at his home.

Because he is a repeat offender who had been convicted of three other drug trafficking charges (Sept. 2010, June 2016 and April 2017), Hewlett’s sentence was increased, according to federal attorneys.

The Muskegon Police Department, Muskegon Heights Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.