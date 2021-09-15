Where to find every ArtPrize grand prize winner

A file image of “Open Water No. 24” by Ran Ortner.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — They captivated viewers and garnered thousands of votes, each winning a massive prize as ArtPrize grand prize winners, chosen by visitors to the world’s largest art competition.

But ArtPrize is transitory — the art moves in and then it moves out when each year’s competition ends. Most of the ArtPrize winners have left the city and can now be found at galleries or other sites around the state and country. Still, a few have stuck around.

Below, find a list of every public vote grand prize winner and information about where they are now.

ArtPrize 2009: “Open Water No. 24” by Ran Ortner

A file image of “Open Water No. 24.”

On display at Reserve Wine & Food in Grand Rapids.

ArtPrize 2010: “Cavalry, American Officers, 1921” by Chris LaPorte

“Cavalry, American Officers, 1921” by Chris LaPorte, which won ArtPrize in 2010, on display at Aquinas College. (Sept. 13, 2021)

Cavalry is on display at Aquinas College’s Grace Hauenstein Library in Grand Rapids.

ArtPrize 2011: “Crucifixion” by Mia Tavonatti

A 2011 file image of ArtPrize winner “Crucifixion” by Mia Tavonatti.

Currently in ArtPrize storage awaiting new home.

ArtPrize 2012: “Elephants” by Adonna Khare

A 2012 file image of “Elephants” by Adonna Kahre, which won ArtPrize.

In the possession of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, but not currently on display.

ArtPrize 2013: “Sleeping Bear Dune Lakeshore” by Ann Loveless

A file image of “Sleeping Bear Dune National Lakeshore.”

On display at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Visitor Center in Empire, Michigan.

ArtPrize 2014: Intersections by Anila Quayyum Agha

Intersections by Anila Quayyum Agha displayed at the Grand Rapids Art Museum during ArtPrize 2014. (File)

Will be on display in 2022 at the University of New Mexico Art Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

ArtPrize 2015: “Northwood Awakening” by Ann and Steve Loveless

A file image of “Northwood Awakening.”

On display at Lucky Dog Bar & Grille in Beulah, Michigan.

ArtPrize 2016: Wounded Warrior Dogs by James Mellick

A file image of Wounded Warrior Dogs.

On display starting Oct. 30 at Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, South Caronlina. It will also be on display in 2022 at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City.

ArtPrize 2017: “A. Lincoln” by Richard Schlatter

On display at the Battle Creek Community Foundation.

ArtPrize 2018: “The String Project” by Chelsea Nix & Mariano Cortez

A file image of “The String Project.”

On display on buildings in downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize 2021.

ArtPrize 2021 begins Thursday and runs through Oct. 3.