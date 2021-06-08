ArtPrize award structure changes, more artists able to win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is changing up how the $250,000 in prize money will be awarded this year.

Visitors will award cash prizes from a $150,000 prize pool, ArtPrize said in a Tuesday release.

The rest will be split between $50,000 in juried awards and the $50,000 grand prize.

More details about how the public will get to choose which artists get part of the $150,000 prize pool will be announced later, ArtPrize said.

Artists still have until Thursday to register.

ArtPrize has also reopened venue registration through Thursday because of the recent changes to COVID-19 mandates, it said.

The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3.