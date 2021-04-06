Venue registration opens for ArtPrize 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Venue registration has opened for ArtPrize 2021.

From April 1 to April 15, businesses and organizations within the ArtPrize district can register to be a venue. Venues that register through April 8 will only have to pay a $50 registration fee. From April 9 to April 15, the fee is $100.

Interested venues can register on the ArtPrize website.

Venues can also apply for $50,000 in project grants to give $1,000 to 5,000 in grants to artists of large-scale outdoor pieces.

Artist registration will open April 19 and will go until June 10.

This is the first ArtPrize since 2018. In 2020, it was cancelled due to COVID-19 and in 2019, it was replaced with a public art event called Project 1. The future was uncertain for the world’s largest art competition until it was announced at the end of 2020 that it would return, running from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3.