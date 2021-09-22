‘The Feminine Soul Project’: ArtPrize entry shares stories of 100 women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ArtPrize entry is using sight and sound to share the unique but often shared experiences of women.

It’s called “The Feminine Soul Project.”

The artist, Tiffany Manning, recorded and photographed women from Grand Rapids. The hope is that you walk away feeling more connected.

ArtPrize 2021 entry “The Feminine Soul Project” by Tiffany Manning, on display at The Harris Building. (Sept. 22, 2021)

Each one of the 100 women were asked to share a private piece of their life, sharing everything from experiencing sexual abuse, depression and divorce. The women range from 15 to 80 years old, they are different races and come from various backgrounds.

“There are homeless people, there are businesswomen, there are creatives,” said Manning.

The Harris building helped to find the women to take part in the piece. The artist used pictures of their faces to show the women and then recorded their truth. They can be tough to listen to, but Manning says it’s also healing.

“There is a depth of energy that is created when we go through something. A trauma we have a burden that we carry or whatever and so, these things get stored inside of us and when you share it takes a little bit of that tension out of your body and you kind of release it,” said Manning.

Manning hopes these women will leave their burdens with the piece, in turn creating peace within themselves and others.

“When they hear something that they have gone through repeated by someone else. That’s another connective current that unifies the 100 women together and unifies everyone that comes out to experience,” Manning said.

“The Feminine Soul Project” is located in the Harris Building. The artist hopes to continue the project throughout the country.

While staying at her host home in Ada, Manning met Vanessa VerLee. After hearing about the project, VerLee mentioned she wrote a song called “The Feminine Soul” three years ago while at a women’s retreat in Bali.

The artist says it fits the piece perfectly.