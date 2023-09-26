GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-based spoken word poet says he wants listeners to feel loved, challenged and empowered by his work.

Caleb Rainey, also known as “The Negro Artist,” will perform at Fountain Street Church for ArtPrize 2023. Alongside him, Iowa-based jazz band Wave Cage will be improvising.

“I think my poetry is good,” Rainey said. “I think music makes it great.”

Incorporating music helps engage the whole body, he told News 8.

“When you’re listening to poetry, your heart is engaged, your mind is engaged, you’re thinking about what’s happening,” Rainey explained. “When the music is there, you feel it in your whole body. Even though I might say a line and pause, you’ll hear the piano twinkle, and all of the sudden you’re still feeling.”

For ArtPrize, Rainey and Wave Cage will perform four 45-minute sets. You can see them at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Caleb Rainey, “The Negro Artist,” will perform alongside Wave Cage for ArtPrize 2023. (Courtesy Caleb Rainey)

Rainey described the performance as “a live moment.”

“You have to be there to know really what it’s about. To really take away the full breadth of the feeling that exists, you have to be in that moment,” he said. “The idea is, it may be a live event with a bunch of people around, but we’re going to talk like it’s just you and me in the room.”

The poet told News 8 his set will hit on a few key points. One of them involves race.

“I write a lot about race relations, and so I will be performing some of my more popular pieces around that, talking about my own experiences growing up in the Midwest as a Black person,” Rainey said. “But then also the general concepts of systematic racism.”

Another major theme, Rainey said, is “the underlying compassion that’s required for us to keep moving forward.”

“All of my work, all of the work that we do is focused on the idea that we are growing and we are trying to be our best selves. And we lead with love in order to do that,” he explained. “Even though we’ll talk about tough topics and hard truths, we’ll still be leading with love in that conversation.”

Rainey said his ArtPrize set will include several pieces he’s performed previously, including one titled “What You Need to Hear.”

“I wrote (the poem) specifically for a family member. I was writing it to an individual,” he said. “After I wrote it, I realized how much all of us needed to hear it, how much all of us needed to be reminded of how much power we have, how much love is in us, how much potential to grow we have.”

The empowering poem often strikes a chord with listeners, he said.

“Just recently, someone said, ‘The first time I heard this poem, it changed my life. Thank you,'” Rainey said. “And that is so powerful.”

Ultimately, the poet told News 8 he hopes listeners walk away from his set feelings “loved, challenged and empowered to love and challenge others around them.”

“Everyone in the room at that show is unique and nuanced and has the good and bad both in them,” Rainey said. “And … we’re happy they’re there.”

The challenge lies in the content, he said.

“Some of the ideas of, you may be a loving person and have good and bad in you, and sometimes you fall short,” Rainey explained. “These poems will help you see where maybe you fall short, or maybe where you need to fight a little more for the people around you.”

The final layer, he said, is being empowered to share those discoveries with others.

“They go out in the world and they tell their neighbor, they tell their coworker, they tell Joe Shmoe in the grocery store that we can be better — and this is how we do it,” Rainey said. “And I’m working on it, and you can work on it, too.”