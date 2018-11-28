Schedule announced for Project 1

ArtPrize

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize organizers announced the schedule for Project 1 on Wednesday.

The event, which will take place in off years for ArtPrize, will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27 next year.

ArtPrize announced in June that the annual Grand Rapids art competition would be moving to every other year after ArtPrize 10.

Project 1 will include events, performances and education programs that are all free and open to the public and “invite visitors to slow down and engage with cutting-edge public art on a grand scale.”

A curatorial advisory committee was also announced for Project 1, which includes:

  • Joseph Becherer, Director of the Snite Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame
  • Dan Cameron, Independent Curator
  • Nicole Caruth, Independent Curator
  • Alice Gray Stites, Chief Curator of 21c Museum Hotels
  • Larry Ossei-Mensah, Chief Curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
  • Rebecca Carbin, Independent Curator and founder of I Heart Your Work Art Futures

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 