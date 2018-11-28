Schedule announced for Project 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize organizers announced the schedule for Project 1 on Wednesday.

The event, which will take place in off years for ArtPrize, will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27 next year.

ArtPrize announced in June that the annual Grand Rapids art competition would be moving to every other year after ArtPrize 10.

Project 1 will include events, performances and education programs that are all free and open to the public and “invite visitors to slow down and engage with cutting-edge public art on a grand scale.”

A curatorial advisory committee was also announced for Project 1, which includes: