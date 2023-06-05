GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The deadline for artists and venues to register for ArtPrize 2023 has been extended.

Registration for artists is now open until June 16. The original deadline was June 7. Those interested in participating can submit works by uploading their profile and entry information on ArtPrize.org.

Venue registration has been extended to June 9. The original deadline was May 26. Venues must be within the ArtPrize area, which includes downtown and surrounding neighborhoods but can be any shop, restaurant or business. Those who are interested can find more information and register at ArtPrize.org.

ArtPrize’s grant applications are now open, with artist grants totaling $200,000. Find information on deadlines for the grants and how to apply here.

ArtPrize 2023 will award over $500,000 in prizes, including a $125,000 grand prize, $200,000 in public vote prizes and $200,000 in juried prizes.

ArtPrize 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 14 to Oct. 1.