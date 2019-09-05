Your guide to Project 1 by ArtPrize

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Project 1 by ArtPrize kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 7, bringing art and artists to Grand Rapids. But for this event, there is no voting and no competition.

Instead, “Project 1: Crossed Lines” includes a series of art installations across Grand Rapids focused on the theme of what it means to belong in a city.

The events of Project 1 take place on Saturdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27, but venues are open to the public throughout the week for installation viewing.

To experience all that Project 1 has to offer, check out WOOD TV8’s guide on where to find art and how to participate.

WHERE TO GO:

DOWNTOWN GRAND RAPIDS
101 Monroe Center St. NW

Installations:

  • Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder (located on Campau Ave. NW and Pearl St. NW)
  • The Oracle of the Soulmates by Heather Hart (located at Rosa Parks Circle)
  • The Boom and the Bust by Olalekan Jeyifous (located at Louis St. NW and Monroe Ave. NW)
  • Voice Bridge by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (located at the Blue Bridge over the Grand River)

Hours:

Visitor kiosk: Saturdays in September, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Exhibition: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PARK
900 Fuller Ave. SE

Installations:

  • The Oracle of the Soulmates by Heather Hart
  • Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder

Hours:

Visitor kiosk: Open during events (listed below)
Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

TANGLEFOOT
314 Straight Ave. SW

Installations:

  • Critical Infrastructure by Paul Amenta and Ted Lott
  • Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder

Hours:

Visitor kiosk: Open during events (listed below)
Exhibition: Monday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PROJECT 1 EVENTS:

Saturday, Sept. 7:
Downtown Opening Launch

What: An opening show featuring dance troupe BANDALOOP and a conversation with Project 1 artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.

Where: Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7:
MLK Park Community Celebration

What: Live music performances from multiple genres and conversations with Project 1 artists Heather Hart and Amanda Browder.

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7:
DisArt Opening Night

What: Drag Syndrome drag show, conversation with Tanglefoot artists Paul Amenta, Ted Lott and DisArt organizers Chris Smit and Jill Vyn. Afterparty at Tanglefoot.

Where: Wealthy Street Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE; Tanglefoot, 314 Straight Ave. SW

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8:
Panel Discussion with Project 1 artist Olalekan Jeyifous

Where: 37 Ottawa Ave. NW

When: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14:
WestSide StreetFair

What: A street fair featuring music, art and educational activities

Where: Broadway Ave. and Bridge St. NW

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14:
Blue Bridge Amplified, Featuring Dan Deacon

What: A performance of light and sound with electronic beat-maker Dan Deacon and other artists.

Where: The Blue Bridge

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21:
Pedal Project 1 Bike Tour

What: A bike tour of the Project 1 pieces and the Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival.

Where: Meet at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW

When: Begins at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21:
Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival

What: A fair featuring African American art, music, dance and food. Raheem DeVaughn will headline the main stage.

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28:
DisArt Presents ‘Voices’ at Tanglefoot

What: An immersive, multimedia project sharing stories of alienation felt by people with disabilities.

Where: Tanglefoot, 314 Straight Ave. SW

When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26:
Closing Celebration at Studio Park

What: ArtPrize 2020 announcements and live music.

Where: Studio Park, Ionia Ave. and Cherry St. SW

When: 7 p.m.

