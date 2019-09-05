Your guide to Project 1 by ArtPrize

(To watch News 8 at 7 on woodtv.com, click or tap here for the livestream)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Project 1 by ArtPrize kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 7, bringing art and artists to Grand Rapids. But for this event, there is no voting and no competition.
Instead, “Project 1: Crossed Lines” includes a series of art installations across Grand Rapids focused on the theme of what it means to belong in a city.
The events of Project 1 take place on Saturdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27, but venues are open to the public throughout the week for installation viewing.
>>Inside woodtv.com: Full coverage of Project 1
To experience all that Project 1 has to offer, check out WOOD TV8’s guide on where to find art and how to participate.
WHERE TO GO:
DOWNTOWN GRAND RAPIDS
101 Monroe Center St. NW
Installations:
- Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder (located on Campau Ave. NW and Pearl St. NW)
- The Oracle of the Soulmates by Heather Hart (located at Rosa Parks Circle)
- The Boom and the Bust by Olalekan Jeyifous (located at Louis St. NW and Monroe Ave. NW)
- Voice Bridge by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (located at the Blue Bridge over the Grand River)
Hours:
Visitor kiosk: Saturdays in September, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Exhibition: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PARK
900 Fuller Ave. SE
Installations:
- The Oracle of the Soulmates by Heather Hart
- Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder
Hours:
Visitor kiosk: Open during events (listed below)
Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
TANGLEFOOT
314 Straight Ave. SW
Installations:
- Critical Infrastructure by Paul Amenta and Ted Lott
- Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder
Hours:
Visitor kiosk: Open during events (listed below)
Exhibition: Monday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PROJECT 1 EVENTS:
Saturday, Sept. 7:
Downtown Opening Launch
What: An opening show featuring dance troupe BANDALOOP and a conversation with Project 1 artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.
Where: Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW
When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7:
MLK Park Community Celebration
What: Live music performances from multiple genres and conversations with Project 1 artists Heather Hart and Amanda Browder.
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE
When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7:
DisArt Opening Night
What: Drag Syndrome drag show, conversation with Tanglefoot artists Paul Amenta, Ted Lott and DisArt organizers Chris Smit and Jill Vyn. Afterparty at Tanglefoot.
Where: Wealthy Street Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE; Tanglefoot, 314 Straight Ave. SW
When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8:
Panel Discussion with Project 1 artist Olalekan Jeyifous
Where: 37 Ottawa Ave. NW
When: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
WestSide StreetFair
What: A street fair featuring music, art and educational activities
Where: Broadway Ave. and Bridge St. NW
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
Blue Bridge Amplified, Featuring Dan Deacon
What: A performance of light and sound with electronic beat-maker Dan Deacon and other artists.
Where: The Blue Bridge
When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Pedal Project 1 Bike Tour
What: A bike tour of the Project 1 pieces and the Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival.
Where: Meet at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW
When: Begins at 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21:
Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival
What: A fair featuring African American art, music, dance and food. Raheem DeVaughn will headline the main stage.
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE
When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28:
DisArt Presents ‘Voices’ at Tanglefoot
What: An immersive, multimedia project sharing stories of alienation felt by people with disabilities.
Where: Tanglefoot, 314 Straight Ave. SW
When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Closing Celebration at Studio Park
What: ArtPrize 2020 announcements and live music.
Where: Studio Park, Ionia Ave. and Cherry St. SW
When: 7 p.m.