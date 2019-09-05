Your guide to Project 1 by ArtPrize

(To watch News 8 at 7 on woodtv.com, click or tap here for the livestream)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Project 1 by ArtPrize kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 7, bringing art and artists to Grand Rapids. But for this event, there is no voting and no competition.

Instead, “Project 1: Crossed Lines” includes a series of art installations across Grand Rapids focused on the theme of what it means to belong in a city.

The events of Project 1 take place on Saturdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27, but venues are open to the public throughout the week for installation viewing.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Full coverage of Project 1

To experience all that Project 1 has to offer, check out WOOD TV8’s guide on where to find art and how to participate.

WHERE TO GO:

DOWNTOWN GRAND RAPIDS

101 Monroe Center St. NW

Installations:

Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder (located on Campau Ave. NW and Pearl St. NW)

The Oracle of the Soulmates by Heather Hart (located at Rosa Parks Circle)

The Boom and the Bust by Olalekan Jeyifous (located at Louis St. NW and Monroe Ave. NW)

Voice Bridge by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (located at the Blue Bridge over the Grand River)

Hours:

Visitor kiosk: Saturdays in September, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Exhibition: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PARK

900 Fuller Ave. SE

Installations:

The Oracle of the Soulmates by Heather Hart

Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder

Hours:

Visitor kiosk: Open during events (listed below)

Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Installations:

Critical Infrastructure by Paul Amenta and Ted Lott

Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder

Hours:

Visitor kiosk: Open during events (listed below)

Exhibition: Monday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PROJECT 1 EVENTS:

Saturday, Sept. 7:

Downtown Opening Launch

What: An opening show featuring dance troupe BANDALOOP and a conversation with Project 1 artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.

Where: Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7:

MLK Park Community Celebration

What: Live music performances from multiple genres and conversations with Project 1 artists Heather Hart and Amanda Browder.

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7:

DisArt Opening Night

What: Drag Syndrome drag show, conversation with Tanglefoot artists Paul Amenta, Ted Lott and DisArt organizers Chris Smit and Jill Vyn. Afterparty at Tanglefoot.

Where: Wealthy Street Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE; Tanglefoot, 314 Straight Ave. SW

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8:

Panel Discussion with Project 1 artist Olalekan Jeyifous

Where: 37 Ottawa Ave. NW

When: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14:

WestSide StreetFair

What: A street fair featuring music, art and educational activities

Where: Broadway Ave. and Bridge St. NW

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14:

Blue Bridge Amplified, Featuring Dan Deacon

What: A performance of light and sound with electronic beat-maker Dan Deacon and other artists.

Where: The Blue Bridge

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

Pedal Project 1 Bike Tour

What: A bike tour of the Project 1 pieces and the Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival.

Where: Meet at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St. NW

When: Begins at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival

What: A fair featuring African American art, music, dance and food. Raheem DeVaughn will headline the main stage.

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

When: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28:

DisArt Presents ‘Voices’ at Tanglefoot

What: An immersive, multimedia project sharing stories of alienation felt by people with disabilities.

Where: Tanglefoot, 314 Straight Ave. SW

When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Closing Celebration at Studio Park

What: ArtPrize 2020 announcements and live music.

Where: Studio Park, Ionia Ave. and Cherry St. SW

When: 7 p.m.