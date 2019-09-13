What’s happening at Project 1: Street fair, Blue Bridge ‘nightclub’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday brings with it the second weekend of Project 1 by ArtPrize, and there will be plenty for you and your family do to.

The fun includes the WestSide StreetFair at Broadway Avenue and Bridge Street NW, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will have music, art and educational activities.

“You’ll see a lot of businesses and nonprofits from the West Side who will be there sampling,” Derek Call of Project 1 said. “There will be a West Side beer garden, a lot of entertainment and a lot of art activities for families.”

Later, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., it’s the Blue Bridge Amplified event, which will essentially turn the city’s beloved Blue Bridge into a nightclub with beat-making, beer, cocktails and HopCat Cosmik Fries (including a new variety).

“I’m very excited,” beatboxing artist Cody Vizcarra, who goes by the stage name oZealous, said. “I think pretty much any beatboxer that it’s like, hey, you’re going to be hooked up to 400 speakers on a bridge with lights, that’s pretty much any performer’s dream.”

Project 1 is taking the place of the ArtPrize competition this year. Large public art installations have been set up around the city for the event, which runs through Oct. 27.

ArtPrize will return next year.

