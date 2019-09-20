What’s happening at Project 1: Bike tour, poetry dance party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to check out the art set up around Grand Rapids for Project 1 by ArtPrize, you can see all of it during Saturday’s bicycle tour of the installations.

“It’s not a race. It’s a slow and leisurely bike ride around the city that starts downtown and we’ll see some of the installations, and then we’ll go also to MLK Park and as well as the Tanglefoot location where Critical Infrastructure and other installations and thing will be happening,” ArtPrize Artistic Director Kevin Buist explained.

The stop at Martin Luther King. Jr. Park will be for the Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Bicyclists of any age should meet at Rosa Parks Circle at between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to register. The ride begins at 10 a.m.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Tanglefoot is hosting the Communing Hearts and Soul Dance Party with spoken word poet Kyd Kane. In addition to dancing, there will be poetry, music and a special beer from Brewery Vivant.

Project 1 runs through Oct. 27.

