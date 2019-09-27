This weekend at Project 1: ‘Voices,’ accessible tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The focus of Project 1 by ArtPrize this weekend is on people with disabilities, their art and their interaction with art.

On Saturday and Sunday, local group DisArt, which works to connect art and people with disabilities, is hosting a multimedia project called “Voices” at the Tanglefoot venue.

“We have been working on an exhibition for the last year, talking to disabled people in Michigan and we’re putting together an immersive exhibition in which those interviews are the heartbeat of it,” DisArt co-founder Chris Smit explained. “We’ll be sharing those voices along with visual images that help sort of interact with those stories. We’re really excited about it.”

You can also take a tour of Project 1 that’s designed to be accessible for everyone.

“We are going to all three locations — downtown, MLK (Martin Luther King Jr. Park) and Tanglefoot. We provide free busing, free transportation, no matter if you’re in a wheelchair, no matter if you use a walker, no matter your mobility. We will make sure you are taken care of,” Gabriel Grant, the CEO of home health care provider Care Granted, which is hosting the tour, said.

He added that caregivers would be provided, as well.

You can go the Care Granted or ArtPrize Facebook pages for information on how to register.

Project 1 runs through Oct. 27. The ArtPrize competition will return next year.



