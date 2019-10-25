Project 1 wraps Saturday: How it compared to ArtPrize

Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder on Campau Avenue NW in Grand Rapids for Project 1 by ArtPrize. (Sept. 6, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Project 1 is coming to a wrap. A celebration for the event is planned for Saturday in Grand Rapids.

News 8 wanted to know how the event panned out compared to the popular ArtPrize. Businesses in downtown Grand Rapids, especially Monroe Avenue, usually sees an increase in business during ArtPrize.

Employees at Biggby and Madcap said the crowds seen at ArtPrize compared to Project 1 were drastically different.

“It was still a few good weeks but it wasn’t even close to those same numbers,” said Madcap Cafe operations manager Jazz Feyer-Salo. “Thankfully, we don’t depend on ArtPrize.

“For ArtPrize, I’ll see a lot of people down here. Traffic will be jammed, no parking down here, as usual,” said Biggby shift leader Amari Hogan. “Project 1, it wasn’t a lot of people down here as I expected.”

Although, ArtPrize Artistic Director Kevin Buist said Project 1 was a success in their books. He said the organization knew the crowds wouldn’t be as big at Project 1, but that was never the goal.

According to Buist, the goal was to reach new audiences and to bring the event to different parts of the city.

Buist said the ArtPrize team is already preparing for Project 2 in 2021. Although, first comes ArtPrize with a return in 2020.

Anyone is welcome to celebrate the completion of Project 1. It is scheduled for Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids.

The event is free and first-come first-served. No ticket is necessary.