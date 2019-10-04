Fourth graders throughout Grand Rapids cross paths with pictures on “Flexible Fence”

If you have passed the Grand Rapids Public Museum recently, you may have noticed a color fence on the lawn. This art installation, which is apart of Project 1 by ArtPrize, was created by Eliza Fernand and is made up of more than 1,000 images by Grand Rapids Public Schools students drawing. This collaboration piece is called “Flexible Fence”, and shows a fourth graders perspective on what “belonging” means to them.

Students were so excited to visit the fence and look for their special piece that helped make this project whole. School News Network talked with students to hear how special it was to be apart of this piece. Check out the article online HERE!