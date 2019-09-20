Experience Project 1 art while biking through GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Anyone can explore the immersive art of Project 1 from the perspective of their bike seat Saturday.

Pedal Project 1 is a guided bike tour throughout Grand Rapids. There will be stops at each site location including downtown Grand Rapids, Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Tanglefoot. As well as a visit to the African American Art & Music Festival happening at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

“It’s a slow ride, it is not a race,” said Project 1 Director of Operations Derek Call. “People can leisurely experience the art and experience the city.”

The first 200 people who show to the event will receive a goodie bag filled with a collectible bandana, a discount coupon for 20 percent off any of the Wolverine Worldwide brands, a bottle of Lifewtr and more.

Spectrum Health will have free bike blinkers and Amway will give away energy bars as well as discount codes for the Amway River Bank Run.

The group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Rosa Park Circle during that time people can register for the event who haven’t already. At 9:30 a.m., there will be light stretching. The group will take off together for on the bike ride starting at 10 a.m.

Pedal Project 1 is free, and open to all ages. Those who plan on joining in on the event need to bring their own bike. To see the route map and for more information on the event, click here.

To register for Pedal Project 1, click here.