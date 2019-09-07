Protesters outside disability drag show in GR

Tune in to News 8 at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 for a full report.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As dozens of people headed in to a drag show featuring performers with disabilities, protesters lined up outside to object to possible exploitation.

The Drag Syndrome show, whose performers have Down syndrome or other disabilities, was held at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids Saturday for the first day of Project 1 by ArtPrize.

The show was originally going to be held at Tanglefoot on the city’s southwest side, but building owner and Republican congressional candidate Peter Meijer said he would not let the show go on at his venue. He wrote in a letter to ArtPrize that “vulnerable populations” like those with disabilities “should be protected.”

“Setting aside the content, the involvement of individuals whose ability to act of their own volition is unclear raises serious ethical concerns that I cannot reconcile,” Meijer’s letter reads in part. “I cannot know, and neither can an audience, whether the individuals performer for Drag Syndrome are giving, or are in a position to give, their full and informed consent.”

Protesters on Saturday echoed Meijer’s concerns.

“Love them. Do not exploit them,” one protester’s sign read.

“Stop the exploitation,” read another. “Defend the innocent & vulnerable.”

But performers told News 8 that they feel joy during the show.

The conversations between protesters and show organizers and attendees were peaceful, but Grand Rapids were on scene just to keep an eye on things.

With tonight’s show sold out, another one will be held Sunday.

DisArt, the Grand Rapids organization facilitating the show, partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan to file a civil rights complaint with the state against Meijer. The complaint argues Meijer knows the performers have the ability to make an informed decision but chose to ignore that.

