Down syndrome drag show ouster prompts civil rights complaint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the state against Peter Meijer for excluding a drag show featuring people with Down syndrome from the building he owns.

DisArt says the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is helping it file the formal complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Meijer, who owns Tanglefoot and is a Republican congressional candidate, sent a letter to ArtPrize last month regarding Drag Syndrome show, which was slated to perform in his building on Sept. 7 to kick off ArtPrize’s Project 1.

“…after deep reflection on the nature of Drag Syndrome’s performance, I cannot approve of their use of Tanglefoot’s facilities,” Meijer wrote to ArtPrize, citing concerns about the “potential exploitation of the vulnerable.”

Peter Meijer’s letter to ArtPrize regarding the Drag Syndrome show that was scheduled to be held at Tanglefoot, which he owns. (Courtesy DisArt)

DisArt, a Grand Rapids group that works to connect art and people with disabilities, released Meijer’s Aug. 19 letter and said his exclusion of Drag Syndrome “is discrimination, it is self-preservation, it is exploitation for political gain. It is not protection.”

“Mr. Meijer’s decision to discriminate against artists based on their disability status is wrong. And as an arts organization based on disabled artists and disabled culture, our mission calls us to act,” Chris Smith from DisArt said Tuesday.

DisArt also pointed out that this is the first time Meijer has been involved in approving or denying a show at his building.

“Furthermore, Mr. Meijer appears to be motivated by his objections to performing in drag which raises issues of gender stereotyping prohibited under civil rights laws,” said Jay Kaplan with the ACLU of Michigan.

In a news release, Kaplan said Meijer “made the faulty assumption that these performers lack the ability to understand and to consent to perform, due to their Down syndrome… despite information provided to Mr. Meijer that clearly indicates otherwise.”

Drag Syndrome announced last week that it would perform at the Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids instead. The performance will still take place Sept. 7 and remain free with online registration encouraged. The event will also be livestreamed with captions.

DisArt said instead of boycotting or protesting, the group will still support artists and artwork at Tanglefoot and other Project 1 venues. Tanglefoot will still host a multimedia project by DisArt and its collaborators on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 as part of Project 1.

DisArt said it will also hold three community conversations regarding the rights of people with disabilities at Little Space Studio located at 111 S. Division Avenue. The forums will take place at the following times: