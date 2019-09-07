CA Frost student wins annual SmartArt competition

Grand Rapids Public Schools junior Cindy Mazariego-Barrios is awarded $1,000 for winning the seventh annual SmartArt competition sponsored by Consumers Energy. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 – Sept. 7, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy junior is this year’s grand prize winner in the SmartArt competition sponsored by Consumers Energy.

Cindy Mazariegos-Barrios received a $1,000 scholarship check at Saturday’s Downtown Celebration for the opening of Project 1 by ArtPrize. She was joined by nine other finalists for the award.

Mazariegos-Barrios’s piece, titled “We Are All In This Together,” is about increasing public awareness about sustainable energy.

A courtesy photo of Cindy Mazariego-Barrios’ “We Are All In This Together,” which won the 2019 Consumers Energy SmartArt competition.

The other finalists were:

Ruby Taylor, “Fabric of Our Future”

Kamryn Wezeman, “Energy Conscious”

Natalie White, “Code Blue”

Lux Howell, “Present Projection”

Jack McKellar, “Which Side Will You Choose?”

Nate Beurkens, “Crude”

Jaheem Aubrey, “Powering the Earth”

Emilia Jasinski, “Save” (Winner of People’s Choice award)

David Johnson, “Two Different Worlds”

All 10 pieces can be found hanging in the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids through the end of Project 1 on Oct. 27.

Consumers has hosted the SmartArt competition to coincide with ArtPrize for seven years. Each year, Grand Rapids Public Schools students enter artwork centered around the theme of renewable energy. This year, there were a record 81 entries. Experts from local colleges chose the winner.

