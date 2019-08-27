Skip to content
Family: Uninsured driver destroys boy's wheelchair, van
Project 1 by ArtPrize
Reactions vary after ‘Drag Syndrome’ kicked out venue
Down syndrome drag show kicked out of venue
Project 1 kickoff will include Down syndrome drag show
ArtPrize Project 1 installation plans revealed
Project 1 piece: Bold and colorful but simple
ArtPrize reveals venues for Project 1 experience
Project 1 artists getting the community involved
Project 1 artist relies on community cooperation
Project 1 artist asks for local fabric, helpers
ArtPrize announces 6 artists invited to Project 1
Schedule announced for Project 1
ArtPrize looks ahead to PROJECT [1] in 2019