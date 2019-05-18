Project 1 artists getting the community involved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It took a moment to understand the concept of Project 1 by ArtPrize or even accept the idea that West Michigan wouldn’t have the world’s largest art competition every other year.

But slowly, the community is getting a better idea of what Project 1 will look like and who will be a part of it.

“The model of the competition was exciting, and it made me curious but work like mine is harder to enter into that space,” said New York-based artist Heather Hart. “The idea of having every other year to slow down and curate bigger projects with each of these spaces is super exciting and perfect for the kind of work I do.”

At a glance, people might think part of her artwork is missing.

She is building sculptures mimicking the roofs of houses. It almost looks like the rest of the house is buried underground.

“Maybe they want to hold a meeting on the rooftop or give a lecture or a poetry slam,” Hart said.

She is inviting people to meet on and climb into the rooftops. Musicians are even allowed to perform on it.

Much of the art people will see during Project 1 involves or even depends on the community.

“I really just have been frustrated with art that is static,” Hart said. “In my education, I was a painter in undergrad, and I was frustrated that people would look at it and think that they knew what it was and pass on and never think of it again.”

People might remember her work as art that can be climbed on or used as a stage for local performers.