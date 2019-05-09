Project 1 artist relies on community cooperation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When you think of an artist, you probably believe they have full control over their work. They come up with the idea, they craft it and then they display it.

Amanda Browder cautiously but willingly gives that control over to the people in the communities where she displays her art.

“It’s terrifying,” Browder said with a whole-hearted laugh. “We don’t know what fabric we’re going to get, you don’t know who’s showing up.”

Browder is one of the artists participating in Project 1 by ArtPrize. She works with fabric donated and sewn together by groups of community volunteers. With pieces that cover entire buildings, it’s no surprise she calls on the entire community to get involved.

“One will be about 80 feet by 40 feet and we have to make four of those and on top of that cover a building and then a huge wall, so it’s a lot so please bring your donations,” Browder urged.

Resident Kit Fahey showed up for the very first sewing day at the ArtPrize Hub in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday. The building the Hub sits in is special to her.

“My dad used to own this building when he had a car dealership years ago, so I was in this building parking cars,” Fahey reminisced.

She shared memories while sewing and piecing new stories together.

“I will take pride in knowing I was a part of it,” Fahey said.

Information about how to participate in Browder’s works can be found on the Project 1 website.