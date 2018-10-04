Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize 10 offers people plenty of sights to see no matter what time of day.
More than $500,000 in prizes will be given out during the ArtPrize Awards Friday, which will be broadcasted on 24 Hour News 8 and on woodtv.com.
>>App users: Tap here to see ArtPrize 10 entries at night
Check out some photos from the event at night:
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Plainfield ramp to I-96 to reopen next week
- EPA to hold PFAS discussion in Kalamazoo
- Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood
- Michigan says opioid-related deaths keep rising
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.