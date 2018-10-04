Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. People check out ArtPrize 10 entries at night on Oct. 3, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize 10 offers people plenty of sights to see no matter what time of day.

More than $500,000 in prizes will be given out during the ArtPrize Awards Friday, which will be broadcasted on 24 Hour News 8 and on woodtv.com.

Check out some photos from the event at night:

