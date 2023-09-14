GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While ArtPrize 2023 doesn’t official start until 5 p.m. Thursday, that didn’t stop crowds from gathering and or artists from promoting their pieces across town earlier in the day.

This year’s ArtPrize will be the first time the city of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College and Art and Design run the annual 18-day festival. The change in ownership will also bring a larger kickoff party and fireworks to Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

“The thing about ArtPrize that I really love is the fact that you get such a diversity of work,” said Pamela Shaheen, a returning visitor.

Click for more ArtPrize coverage.

She and her high school best friend Kristi Bangert opted to start early to avoid the crowds.

“What really thrills me is the accessibility because everything is outside, or most everything is,” Bangert said.

ArtPrize typically draws nearly a half million visitors to the downtown corridor.

Thursday’s open celebration at Ah-Nab-Awen runs for 5 p.m to 10 p.m.. Visitors, artists and those looking to simply celebrate the international art festival are welcome. Voting will also open at 5 p.m.