Not-to-miss Project 1 events this weekend

Project 1 by ArtPrize is marking its third weekend of fun for families to enjoy! There are more unique events that give the entire community a special perspective on exploring Grand Rapids.

Friday, September 20th:

Kyd Kane Poetry Presents Communing Hearts and Soul Dance Party

Dance your heart out at Tanglefoot where the only requirement for entry is a heart full of love. This event is inspired by Kyd Kane’s poem “Communing Hearts,” which speaks to love and human connection. There will be words from Chalene Jones, followed by a musical performance ROCKETMANxix and sounds from DJ Yung Love and DJ Disobedience. This programming is made possible by SiTE:LAB.

Saturday, September 21st:

Pedal Project 1

Pedal Project 1 is a free event this Saturday that allows all ages and skill levels of bikers to take a guided tour through Grand Rapids, while also viewing the immersive artworks of Project 1. The tour features stops at site locations in Downtown, MLK Park, and Tanglefoot, as well as a visit to the African American Art & Music Festival. This event will feature music, free goodie bags, bike blinkers, and a variety of discounts. Free registration is required prior to the event.

Registration at Rosa Parks Circle: 8:30am – 9:30am

Bike Ride begins: 10am

Pedal Project 1 Bike Route:

Pedal Project 1 Bike Route

African American Art and Music Festival

The boundless contributions of African Americans will be highlighted during the Third Annual Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival in partnership with Project 1 at MLK Park. The day-long celebration at MLK Park will immerse the community in art, music, dance and food reflecting the diversity of the African American Community in Grand Rapids and West Michigan. Performances will take place on Heather Hart’s The Oracle of the Soulmates, and the mainstage headliner is Raheem DeVaughn.

Next Saturday, September 28, families can look forward to DisArt presenting Voices at Tanglefoot from 12pm – 10pm. This is an interactive multimedia display that visualizes the stories of alienation and belonging from disabled community members.

Project 1 features fun and family friendly events every Saturday until October 27! Maranda is excited to share more of these creative events every week as the Education Media Partner!